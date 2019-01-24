Clear
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charges sex offender with registration violation

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has arrested a Courtland woman and charged her with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Lt. Chris Waldrep said Harrett L. Carter, 29, was arrested Wednesday.

In a press release, Sheriff Max Sanders said an investigation was conducted when information surfaced that Carter wasn’t living at the address where she was registered.

Sanders said Carter is a registered Alabama sex offender in Lawrence County and under Alabama law has to give a three-day notice prior to a change of address. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and remains with a $2,000 bond.

