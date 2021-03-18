Lawrence County Sheriff's Office arrests Hartselle man on child porn charge

A man is in the Lawrence County Jail for possession of child pornography.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Pace, 21, of Hartselle for the charge on Wednesday. It says the arrest is the result of a collaborative investigation with the county District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Thursday.

Sheriff Max Sanders said of the arrest “I would like to thank the Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, and our investigators for their work on this case. I am proud of the job they do daily to protect the citizens of our county.”