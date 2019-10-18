Clear
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office: Moulton man shot to death after fight

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found shot dead at a Moulton residence on Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Benny Lee Patterson, 48, of Moulton was found dead at a residence in the 11,000 block of County Road 236 about 3:46 p.m. Thursday.

Chris Waldrep, sheriff’s office spokesman, said deputies found Patterson dead from a gunshot wound, and that he had been fatally wounded by an adult male resident at the address.

Waldrep said Patterson and the man had an altercation, and then Patterson left the residence.

Patterson returned, they got in a physical fight, and the other man shot Patterson, Waldrep said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, Waldrep said a report of the investigation containing the facts and evidence will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

