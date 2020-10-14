Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 detained for questioning after shooting in Trinity

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The department says at approximately 2:30 p.m., it received a call to assist the Trinity Police Department with a burglary call with a report of a person shot on County Road 549.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Trinity police requested that the department take the lead on the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has a male resident of the home detained for questioning. The department says he is cooperating with law enforcement, and there is no threat to the community.