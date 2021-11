A Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy is behind bars, charged with DUI, jail records show.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office confirms to WAAY 31, Deputy David Allen, 33, was arrested by Decatur Police on Sunday.

He was not on duty at the time.

Jail records show Allen is facing a DUI charge, as well as speeding in a construction zone where no workers were present.

Allen's bond has been set at $1,000 for the DUI charge and $300 for speeding.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.