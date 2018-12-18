I-Team: Lawrence County Sheriff requests SBI to look into Jayla Sutton's case

WAAY 31 learned the Lawrence County Sheriff has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the circumstances that lead to a 12-year-old child being hit and killed just one day after Thanksgiving.

The Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said he has asked SBI to look into the case because he is leaving office and because it was his deputy who failed to report to DHR the first time Jayla Sutton walked away hours prior to her fatal accident on Highway 157.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office went to Jayla's home numerous times because the visually-impaired and disabled child was walking around unsupervised.

A deputy went to Jayla's home on Thanksgiving because a neighbor found her walking around unclothed, but that deputy failed to report the incident to DHR. Jayla was left in the care of her mother.

On the morning of Friday, November 23, Jayla allegedly walked away again from her home, which is when she was hit and killed. An autopsy was not performed on her body.

Mitchell said he has not heard back from SBI to see if they will look into the case.