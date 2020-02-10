Clear
Lawrence County Schools dismissing early due to flooding

The district is dismissing early on Monday due to flooding issues.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 1:34 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Lawrence County Schools are dismissing at 2 p.m. Monday due to flooding issues.

The district says there are concerns about buses being able to safely complete their routes. It says parents should expect additional changes in schedules, and early dismissals or cancellations are possible.

Lawrence County high schools are scheduled to participate in sub-regional basketball tournaments Monday night. These have not been called off at this time.

