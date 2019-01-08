Clear

Sheriff: Lawrence County Jail inmate bites one jailer, hits another

One jailer went to the hospital

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: WAAY TV staff

An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail has been charged with assault after biting one corrections officer and hitting another.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said the officer who was bitten Monday night did not go to the hospital. An officer who the same inmate hit Tuesday morning did go to the hospital to ensure she did not have any broken bones.

Mitchell said two jailers are on staff at all times, and typically there are four of them. He said the jail holds around 115 inmates but recently they've had up to 180 inmates.

He said this is because the Alabama Legislature passed a bill last year that has inmates spend more time in county jails instead of prisons to keep down on prison overcrowding. He said this has now caused more inmates to stay longer periods of time in county jails.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events