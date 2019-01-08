Sheriff: Lawrence County Jail inmate bites one jailer, hits another

An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail has been charged with assault after biting one corrections officer and hitting another.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said the officer who was bitten Monday night did not go to the hospital. An officer who the same inmate hit Tuesday morning did go to the hospital to ensure she did not have any broken bones.

Mitchell said two jailers are on staff at all times, and typically there are four of them. He said the jail holds around 115 inmates but recently they've had up to 180 inmates.

He said this is because the Alabama Legislature passed a bill last year that has inmates spend more time in county jails instead of prisons to keep down on prison overcrowding. He said this has now caused more inmates to stay longer periods of time in county jails.