Lawrence County Health Department holding drive-thru flu shot clinic

The Lawrence County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

It’ll be held on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department, located at 13299 AL-157 in Moulton.

People are asked to remain in their cars during the entire process. The department says it’ll accept Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid and Medicare and a high dose is available for people age 65 and older.

The shot will cost $5 without insurance, but the department says no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.