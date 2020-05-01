Lawrence County Emergency Management director passes from blood clot

Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Johnny Cantrell passed away Friday morning.
Lawrence County Commissioner Bobby Burch said he was told Cantrell died from a blood clot. According to his Facebook page, Cantrell studied at the University of North Alabama and was a native of Hatton.
Prior to working at the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, Cantrell worked at the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency.
Lawrence County is meeting Friday morning to discuss a plan to reopen the courthouse. WAAY 31 will livestream this at 9 a.m.
