Photo Gallery 1 Images
Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Johnny Cantrell was laid to rest on Monday.
Flags around the county were flown at half-staff to honor his life. Cantrell, 54, passed away on Friday from a blood clot. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
Cantrell was laid to rest at Moulton Memorial Gardens. He became the county’s EMA director in December of 2013.
Related Content
- Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency director laid to rest
- Jackson Co. EMA Director laid to rest
- Lawrence County Emergency Management director passes from blood clot
- Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has a new director
- Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency switching alert system
- Emergency Management Agencies explain outdoor storm warning siren systems
- Scottsboro businesses carrying forward legacy of late emergency management director
- Border Patrol agent laid to rest in Texas
- WWII pilot missing since 1944 crash laid to rest
Scroll for more content...