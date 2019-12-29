Lawrence County EMA warns of problems with outdoor warning sirens ahead of severe weather threat

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather warnings as another round of severe weather threatens the Tennessee Valley on Sunday.

The EMA posted to Facebook late Saturday night stating that “We are still having technical problems with the Town Creek and Loosier Community siren.”

It goes on to remind residents that “the sirens are only outdoor warning systems. They are only designed to inform the public when they are outside to seek information” about specific warnings.

Lawrence County EMA encourages people to listen to local meteorologists and have a NOAA Weather Radio handy.

Lawrence County, along with Colbert, Decatur, Franklin, Lauderdale, Limestone and Morgan counties, were all put under a tornado watch at 2:53 p.m. until 9 p.m. CST.