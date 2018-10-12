Lawrence County Deputies capture escaped inmate

An escaped inmate from Lawrence County is back in custody.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Mark Terry was found late Thurday night. This comes after the Cullman County Sheriff's Office received information about his location.
Brandi Holton was arrested with Terry. Sheriff Gene Mitchell did not say what she is charged with.
No other information is available at this time.
