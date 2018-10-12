Clear

Lawrence County Deputies capture escaped inmate

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Mark Terry was found late Thurday night. This comes after the Cullman County Sheriff's Office received information about his location.

An escaped inmate from Lawrence County is back in custody. 

Brandi Holton was arrested with Terry. Sheriff Gene Mitchell did not say what she is charged with. 

No other information is available at this time. 

