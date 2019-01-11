Lawrence Co. sheriff buys new SUVs on way out of office

WAAY 31 heard from the sheriff of Lawrence County after leaving a generous parting gift on his way out the door--a brand new fleet of patrol SUVs.

WAAY 31 talked with the outgoing sheriff and the sheriff-elect about the new vehicles.

“Prior to the election, I wasn’t expecting to lose, so I was already planning to buy the cars," Sheriff Gene Mitchell said.

After 12 years of serving as the sheriff of Lawrence County, it’s time for Mitchell to hang up his hat--but not before leaving a last impression on the department and the county.

"Sometimes, that’s the only thing the public ever sees: a deputy and the vehicle he drives," Mitchell said. "In a good vehicle, it leaves a positive image with the people passing through the county.”

Mitchell says he saved money for the last 12 years to purchase the fleet of seven vehicles. He used money from pistol permits.

“I buy those cars from money that’s generated from people in this county," he said. "I put it back to the people in this county when I buy equipment and stuff that serves them."

The paid-for tahoes are not the only thing Mitchell says he’s leaving. He says there is also $150,000 in the discretionary fund, which is why he says he’s confused over comments made by the incoming sheriff.

"He said he wouldn’t have bought but two. But if you don’t buy but two, pretty soon, you won’t have any cars and you’ll be driving the 350,000-mile stuff again," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says the new sheriff also wanted white SUVs instead of the silver ones that he chose.

"You only get to pick the color of the cars after you get elected sheriff, and, right now, he’s not sheriff," Mitchell said. "He’ll be sheriff next week.”

WAAY 31 reached out to sheriff-elect, Max Sanders. He didn't go on camera, but told us it’s the cards he’s been dealt and he'll be positive about it.

Sheriff Mitchell says the new fleet is a way to thank the force for their service, and he has a message for the folks of Lawrence County.

“When they see a very nice vehicle pulling up in their yard, just smile and say, ‘Hey, that’s my car. I helped pay for it.’”

Max Sanders’ swearing in ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.