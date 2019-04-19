Lawrence Co. deputies say man tried to have someone murdered while in jail

Lawrence County sheriff's deputies have filed additional charges for a man they say was trying to have someone murdered.

Kenneth McDonald, 42, has been in the Lawrence County Jail since early March on charges of Rape in the First Degree, 3 counts of Rape of a Child Less Than 12 in the First Degree, 10 counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, Incest and Willful Abuse and Torture of a Child Less Than 18 on an $870,000 bond.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says, on Monday, investigators along with the narcotics division determined, during the time McDonald had been in jail, he was trying to solicit the murder of someone in order to affect the charges against him. Investigators executed a felony arrest warrant on McDonald for the charge of criminal solicitation (murder). He now remains in the Lawrence County Jail on a bond of $930,000.