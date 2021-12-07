Lawrence Co. BOE votes to close R.A. Hubbard

Monday night, the Lawrence County Board of Education voted to shut down R.A. Hubbard High School.

Community members starting lining up outside the board meeting around 5:00 p.m., one hour before the meeting even started. Once inside, around one hundred people packed into the room to voice their concern over the closure of R.A. Hubbard.

"I am asking you, please do not close R.A. Hubbard," says Dymand Young through tears. Young is a graduate of R.A. Hubbard.

She was one out of a dozen people who spoke to the school board, all pushing for R.A. Hubbard to remain open. Many stated students are getting a better education than they would at the two transfer schools, Hatton and East Lawrence High.

"Think about this decision because this decision is going to hurt our children," says Jan Turnbore, the Lawrence Co. NAACP president.

In the end, it wasn't enough to sway the board.

"Ayes have it 4 to 1, for the closure of R.A. Hubbard. And now it goes to court," says Christine Garner, the district 1 board member. Garner was the only one to vote against closing the school.

The federal court has final say in the motion, since R.A. Hubbard is under a desegregation order.

However, by distributing the students from the predominantly black school, an attorney for the school board says the school will follow the desegregation order by balancing out the demographics throughout the district.

"Ultimately we're looking out for the very best for our students, we want to provide them the greatest opportunity possible," says superintendent Jon Bret Smith.

The school board has been discussing closing R.A. Hubbard since 2019, as it's the smallest high school in the district and enrollment keeps dropping year after year. The superintendent says it is too expensive to keep operating, and says they can provide more resources to students if they combine schools.

Superintendent Smith says if the court rules in favor of closing R.A. Hubbard, the school system could save between $500,000 to $1,000,000 in the first year.