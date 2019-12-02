Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lawmakers tour new Florence City Schools child development center

Credit: Florence City Schools

This current school year is the first year the Florence City school system has all First Class Pre-K classrooms in a single location.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Lawmakers toured the W.C. Handy Early Childhood Development Center on Monday.

The Florence City school system's new child development center houses 12 state-funded Alabama First Class Pre-K classrooms. Officials say it also offers a transitional kindergarten program and services for preschool-age children with special needs.

“The Florence City School District is one of only a handful of school systems in the state with a dedicated center for age-appropriate early learning,” said Allison Muhlendorf, executive director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance. “This approach is an innovative model that allows for better collaboration among educators and care for students in their critical early years of development.”

This current school year is the first year the Florence City school system has all First Class Pre-K classrooms in a single location. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events