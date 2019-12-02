Lawmakers tour new Florence City Schools child development center

Lawmakers toured the W.C. Handy Early Childhood Development Center on Monday.

The Florence City school system's new child development center houses 12 state-funded Alabama First Class Pre-K classrooms. Officials say it also offers a transitional kindergarten program and services for preschool-age children with special needs.

“The Florence City School District is one of only a handful of school systems in the state with a dedicated center for age-appropriate early learning,” said Allison Muhlendorf, executive director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance. “This approach is an innovative model that allows for better collaboration among educators and care for students in their critical early years of development.”

This current school year is the first year the Florence City school system has all First Class Pre-K classrooms in a single location.