Photo Gallery 3 Images
Lawmakers toured the W.C. Handy Early Childhood Development Center on Monday.
The Florence City school system's new child development center houses 12 state-funded Alabama First Class Pre-K classrooms. Officials say it also offers a transitional kindergarten program and services for preschool-age children with special needs.
“The Florence City School District is one of only a handful of school systems in the state with a dedicated center for age-appropriate early learning,” said Allison Muhlendorf, executive director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance. “This approach is an innovative model that allows for better collaboration among educators and care for students in their critical early years of development.”
This current school year is the first year the Florence City school system has all First Class Pre-K classrooms in a single location.
Related Content
- Lawmakers tour new Florence City Schools child development center
- Florence man charged with child abuse
- Child hit by truck in Florence
- Florence police officer comforts small child
- City donates 100 recycle bins to Florence High School
- Florence City Schools parents concerned by high number of absences
- Florence City Schools Launch Program continues to see success
- Florence City Council to vote on matching funds for possible Salvation Army day center program
- Mazda Toyota Manufacturing officials tour Limestone Career Technical Center
- Bond reduced for Florence man charged in child porn case