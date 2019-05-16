Lawmakers supporting Alabama abortion ban say they want a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade

Alabama lawmakers who support the abortion ban say they want it to be a "direct challenge" to Roe v. Wade.

WAAY 31 spent some time talking to voters in Sand Mountain about what they think will happen in the coming months. They say they're glad the law makes it a Class A felony to perform an abortion, but they're unsure of what happens next.

"I hope it makes it," said Audie Murphy, who lives in Pisgah.

"That's killing babies, the way I feel," said Danny Sanders, who lives in Scottsboro.

A Huntsville lawyer, Mark McDaniel, said the Alabama law is in direct conflict with the federal standard set by the landmark decision, Roe v. Wade.

"If people are saying this statute is in direct conflict, they're right it is," said McDaniel. "I think the law was passed by the Alabama legislature so it could be tested in the United States Supreme Court."

McDaniel said the argument will come down to the state's rights.

"Any precedent can be challenged," he said. "I think this will be more of a fast track, because it's such of an issue for the entire nation."