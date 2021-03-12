Lawmakers show appreciation for Jackson County health care workers

Health care workers are feeling the love in Jackson County on Friday after the official presentation of a State Senate resolution to make this month "Health Care Workers Appreciation Month."

Friday afternoon, lawmakers gathered to present the resolution to the staff at Highlands Medical Center. The effort comes after months of work from the Highlands board working with city, county and state officials.

Dawn Pettengill, one of the drivers of this event, explained that everyone they reached out to was on board, especially after a tough year because of the pandemic.

"They go in to these facilities everyday and put themselves at risk, their families at risk. I don't have that courage, so I have to show them my appreciation that they do," said Pettengill.

The appreciation isn't just shown on paper. This month, so far, staff at the hospital has gotten gifts and food deliveries.