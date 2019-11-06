Lawmakers mum on issue of changes to Alabama’s body camera law

North Alabama lawmakers aren’t saying if they will propose a change to the current law that says body camera video doesn’t ever have to be made public.

WAAY 31 reached out to lawmakers and none would go on the record to discuss the issue that has come up repeatedly since the Oct. 27 fatal shooting of Dana Fletcher by Madison Police Department officers.

Damon Aaron lives in Madison and said his family has been waiting to learn more about the shooting that happened in the Planet Fitness parking lot. He said his wife attended an NAACP town hall meeting on the topic on Monday, and that his family wants to see changes to the current body camera law.

“If it’s not for the public why are they wearing them?” Aaron asked. “The police officers are wearing them for a reason."

Aaron said if Madison Police released the body camera video it could clear up the differing accounts of that led up to Dana Fletcher being shot.

Jerry Burnet, president of the local NAACP, said he understands the video might not be able to be released immediately, but there should be a timeline of when it will.

“A lot of the community’s main interest was they wanted to see the video, and of course I’m like them if the video exists,” Burnet said. “They should show it. It would be good if they would change the law and make it a requirement that the video be seen by the public in a certain amount of days."

Burnet said if lawmakers don’t push for change in the body camera law in Montgomery next legislative session, he will push for them not to get re-elected.

“If the representatives refuse to listen then I think we should vote them out of office,” he said.