Clear

Lawmakers approve teacher pay raise, education budget

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 4% pay increase for teachers and other public school employees.

Posted: May 28, 2019 7:46 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 7:47 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 4% pay increase for teachers and other public school employees.

Representatives voted 103-0 for the pay raise bill. The pay raise bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey.

The increase would take starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor's degree to $40,873.

While the bill passed without a dissenting vote, Democratic Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham said teachers deserve a larger raise.

The House of Representatives also voted 99-0 for the education budget.

However, the spending plan is expected to go to a conference committee to work out differences between the House and Alabama Senate.

The education trust fund budget, which is fueled by sales and income taxes, has finally rebounded past pre-recession levels of 2008.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events