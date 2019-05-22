Lawmaker: Alabama lottery bill 'dead' for session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A key lawmaker says a lottery bill is dead for the legislative session.
Rep. Steve Clouse said Wednesday that supporters have been unable to get the 63 votes needed to pass the measure in the 105-member House of Representatives. Clouse, who was handling the bill in the House, said the bill will not be coming back this session.
The proposed constitutional amendment would have authorized a state lottery played with paper tickets but not with video lottery terminals.
The proposal narrowly cleared the Alabama Senate, but stalled in the House.
The proposal faced opposition from some conservative Republicans opposed to gambling. Other legislators wanted to allow electronic gambling terminals at state dog tracks.
Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.
