Law looking for escaped Alabama prisoner

Law officers are on the lookout for a state inmate who escaped in South Alabama.

Eric Lamar Nelms, Jr. escaped a work release center in Elmore, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Nelms escaped the Frank Lee work release center around 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon. The 21-year-old was serving a 36-month sentence for burglary.

If you know where Nelms might be, call (800) 831-8825.