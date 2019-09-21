Law officers are on the lookout for a state inmate who escaped in South Alabama.
Eric Lamar Nelms, Jr. escaped a work release center in Elmore, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Nelms escaped the Frank Lee work release center around 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon. The 21-year-old was serving a 36-month sentence for burglary.
If you know where Nelms might be, call (800) 831-8825.
Related Content
- Law looking for escaped Alabama prisoner
- Convicted killer escapes Mississippi prison
- Inmate escapes from Montgomery prison
- Inmate escapes Alabama work release
- Alabama authorities capture escaped inmate
- 3 Alabama prison officers arrested
- Alabama Department of Corrections recaptures escaped inmate
- Tennessee on alert for man who escaped Memphis-area prison
- Alabama prison official on administrative leave
- Alabama prison guard faces contraband charges
Scroll for more content...