Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Law looking for escaped Alabama prisoner

The inmate escaped a work release center Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Law officers are on the lookout for a state inmate who escaped in South Alabama.

Eric Lamar Nelms, Jr. escaped a work release center in Elmore, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Nelms escaped the Frank Lee work release center around 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon. The 21-year-old was serving a 36-month sentence for burglary.

If you know where Nelms might be, call (800) 831-8825.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events