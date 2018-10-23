Law enforcement working with banks after increase in ATM transaction disputes

Redstone Federal Credit Union is working with law enforcement to identify suspects after an increase in ATM transaction disputes over the weekend.

According to Lieutenant Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, there were ten reports filed over the weekend and the majority of them were at RFCU, but other banks are also involved.

Deputies believe cards may have been cloned or that a skimmer may have been placed on ATMs.

Officials say people should always look at ATMs and gas pumps to make sure nothing is out of the ordinary and that the security seal is still intact.

RFCU urges members to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity and that anyone who has identified problems with their account, call 1-800-234-1234.