Law enforcement warns against driving during overnight winter weather

We're gearing up for strong winter weather in the Tennessee Valley. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, all state roadways in the region have been treated, but law enforcement is still encouraging drivers to be extra careful.

"We've been planning and planning," Esther Naholowaa said.

Naholowaa and her granddaughter started preparing for the snow last week, and once they get settled in, she said they're not moving.

"I'm old enough to know better," Naholowaa said.

Local and state law enforcement agencies want you to do the same, but if you absolutely have to get out and drive, make sure you're prepared. A flashlight, blankets and a first aid kit are a must. Also, make sure you have gas in your car.

"We stock up with groceries, water, food, supplies and gas for our vehicles basically," Josh Jenkins said.

If you're on the road and see a wreck, law enforcement wants you to call 9-1-1. However, if the car is wrapped in yellow caution tape that means it's already been checked out and you can keep moving.

"I'm not getting out in this weather unless there's a medical emergency," Naholowaa said.

Huntsville and Madison city public works crews are coming in around midnight to work on the roads that may be iced over. In Madison County, commissioners prepared more than 6,000 gallons of brine to treat the roads.

Law enforcement is also reminding drivers to drive slower as conditions get worse and to pay attention to bridges and overpasses known to develop black ice. We know bridges will be a priority for road treatment crews in both Morgan and Limestone counties when the winter weather sets in.

"I kinda like the cold, I like the snow, so I kind of look forward to it," Jenkins said.

If you're lucky enough to be able to stay inside overnight, make sure you check in with WAAY 31 News Tuesday morning to get the latest update on weather conditions before heading out the door.