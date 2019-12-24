Law enforcement warn of thieves right after Christmas

As you're throwing out your trash Wednesday, you might want to be mindful some of that could possibly attract thieves!

We found out why you should recycle your cardboard boxes at a drop off location rather than leaving it on your front porch.

The owner of South Central Recycling told us coming here and turning your brand new TV boxes and gift boxes into something small won’t draw attention to possible thieves looking for victims.

"It's an easy target. We've got the big recycling bins now and any time we can we'll put our stuff in that," said Mike Randall.

But some other times, you can't fit everything into the bins.

Mike Randall stopped by South Central Recycling to drop off an early Christmas present... a large box that for an exercise bike.

If he would've left the empty box on his porch, officers warn thieves could notice expensive gifts in the home and target you!

That's why the owner of South Central Recycling told WAAY-31 he encourages people to recycle the empty boxes.

"We have a cardboard pile they can always add to and be on their way as quickly as possible," said John Barnett.

Barnett told us his company recycles an average of 4 tons of material a month, but that can double during the holidays.

"We wanted to focus on one thing and try to get it as good as we can, so we're mostly in the fiber recycling business so we've been telling people if you can tear it then we can help you with that," he said.

South Central Recycling will be open on Christmas day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and like Barnett said: if you can rip it, they'll gladly take it.

If you want to recycle your Christmas tree, December 26th through January 17th you can take it to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens and they'll turn it into mulch for the city!

The city of Huntsville also will haul away your tree with curbside pick up.