Law enforcement searching for Marshall County man suspected of home repair scheme

A multi-county search is happening for Marshall County man, Jason Wordlaw. He is accused of scamming people out of thousands in home repair schemes.

"Yeah it's disgusting, I should've had cabinets," said Linda Freeland.

Freeland says that's how she feels when she stands in her kitchen and looks at where her new cabinets should be but aren't.

"He said he'd have them done in three weeks. Three weeks come, I hadn't heard from him and I messaged him," said Freeland.

She says they were supposed to be done at the end of February. She not only paid $4,000 down, but she says Wordlaw asked her to buy supplies.

"Oak wood and stain, saw blades, other things, screws, four boxes of screws, I know I bought," said Freeland.

Freeland says she found Jason Wordlaw on Facebook Marketplace when she was searching for someone who can do custom cabinets. Now, law enforcement officials are searching for him, too, but for felony warrants.

"I really want my money back so I can have somebody to build me a kitchen," said Freeland.

Freeland isn't alone. Officials say there are victims in multiple counties.

If you have any information about Jason Wordlaw, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.