Law enforcement officials practice boat drills on Lake Guntersville

Multiple local and state agencies were out on Lake Guntersville on Thursday.

Agencies practiced boat drills for different emergency situations. Each agency practiced pulling up to a moving barge and then loading and unloading people onto it.

The drill simulated real-life situations. For example, if a barge became loose and someone needed to get on it, or there could be a hostage situation where law enforcement would need to secure the barge.

Since incidents like this don't happen often, officials say practice makes perfect.

"Because this is something that you don't get to do every day, it's important that you do it often enough, that you know what is going to be like when you are in these situations, and so, you want to do it safely. You want to do it efficiently," said Anita McBurnett, Marshall County EMA Director.

Those local agencies who participated include Guntersville Police, Guntersville Fire and Rescue, Decatur Police, Florence police, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and others.