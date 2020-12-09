Law enforcement officials look into more possible cases against Shoals man charged with stolen valor

A Shoals man arrested for stolen valor is back behind bars after his bond was revoked.

William Travis Tucker is spending the night in the Colbert County Jail after officials said he broke his bond conditions with his newest stolen valor arrest in Lauderdale County. Tucker is accused of forging documents to get prisoner of war tags in both counties.

Both investigators in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties told WAAY 31 the stolen valor charges seem to be the tip of the iceberg. They now believe Tucker is nothing more than a conman and keep finding more and more potential cases against him.

"It's more than stolen valor at this point. He is a conman. Probably one of the biggest I've ever seen out of this area," said Lauderdale County investigator, Matt Burbank.

Burbank said while they searched Tucker's home last Thursday, they found what appears to be more forged documents.

"There is evidence that suggests that Mr. Tucker has been taking titles and maybe forcing car titles, motorcycle titles, and for boats and selling them to victims unbeknownst to them that the titles are actually forged," said Burbank.

Burbank said since WAAY 31 broke this story, his phone has been ringing off the hook with more and more people coming forward. He has this plea with the public.

"Anyone who has purchased vehicles from him, traded vehicles, boats, motorcycles, even houses, please reach out to us. Even if he's provided you with a title to the vehicle, still reach out to us because there might be fraudulent activity. They might be the victim of a crime and not even know it," said Burbank.

Investigator Ray Terry started off the investigation against Tucker and said he's been busy, too. He's already spoken with 20 potential victims of Tucker's scams. He said with a case this big, all law enforcement has to work together.

"To be successful in this, we have to do an information share providing each other with important information," said Terry.

Officials are in contact with federal officials over these cases and other potential ones. Tucker has a bond revocation hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Colbert County Courthouse.