Law enforcement offer safety tips with a suspected murderer on the loose

A manhunt for a suspected double murderer stretched into its third day. U.S. Marshal's and at least two police departments are actively working to get Ricardo Bass off the streets.

WAAY 31 reached out to law enforcement to share some tips you can take so you don't fall victim to crimes.

People are always told to trust their gut and law enforcement said it's true. The main tip they told WAAY 31 is to always be aware of your surroundings.

"If they get out of the car and they see something halfway to the store, walk a little more swiftly," said Lt. Alan McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department. "I mean, they don’t have to run but if you think somethings going on there, go to the store, go inside, ask them to call the police."

McDearmond said paying attention to your surroundings means keeping your head on a swivel and staying off your phone.

"Don’t immediately get on your phone and start looking down," he said. "Immediately pull up and see what’s there and then assess your surroundings before you do anything else.”

Being with a group of people also lowers your chances of falling victim to a crime. Criminals would rather deal with a one on one situation rather than being outnumbered by their intentional victims.

McDearmond points out that getting gas close to the store is the safest option because there are more security cameras and it's generally better lit.

"No matter where you’re at, whether you’re at, if you’re getting gas, if you’re at the store putting up a shopping cart, whatever, you need to pay attention to what’s going on right now, as always, but now obviously that much more with him out on the loose," he said.

Law enforcement says if you see Bass, do not approach him.

There's a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.