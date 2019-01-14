Law enforcement mourn fallen brother in Birmingham

In Birmingham sorrow was visible over the killing of Sgt. Wytasha Carter Sunday morning. Carter was the seventh law enforcement officer in the last 13 days killed in the line of duty. "We'll honor the officers who have died in the last several days by wearing the black sash over the badge and at some point in time when the flags go up I'm sure we'll do a flags have staffed also," said incoming Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

In a post on Facebook the Madison County Sheriff's Office said their deputies will be wearing a black strip across their badges. Madison Police also sent their condolences to the Birmingham Police Department through social media. Huntsville Police also took to social media to mourn and honor all the officers killed in the line of duty in the last 13 days.

Sims said any time an officer dies it hits the entire community hard, "There's a brotherhood there. No matter where you're from that we all come from that background we all understand that," said Sims.

The fear of something bad happening is the reality of what all law enforcement officers live with day in, day out, "It don't take but a millisecond for something to go bad," said Sims.

Sims told WAAY 31 when he officially takes over as Sheriff on Monday in Marshall County he will talk to his deputies about what happened and emphasize always being vigilant about their surroundings.