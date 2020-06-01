Law enforcement keeping an eye on social media to make sure protests are safe

Law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are using social media to make sure everyone stays safe during protests.

At the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, deputies told WAAY 31 they keep track of social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, to find out where large crowds may gather, they say their main goal is to keep the peace.

"As a sheriff's office, we support people's first amendment right to assemble peacefully," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says he's keeping a close eye on social media.

"Just to make sure that it goes as smoothly as everyone wants it to go," said Swafford.

He said when people post on social media about protests happening, officers can plan ahead.

"We look into why are we getting this, what is the event about, where is the location at, and what is expected to come from it," said Swafford.

Swafford said law enforcement police just want to be aware of what's happening. He pointed to a peaceful protest at the Decatur courthouse on Sunday.

"Because we knew about it, we were able to work with the organizers to ensure that they could do what they wanted to do," said Swafford.

Swafford told me the sheriff's office knows the right to protest is guaranteed in the constitution..

"We're thankful that we've done it in a way that really keeps the message at the center of it. Not violence, not destruction. Because the message is being communicated, we can do something with it," said Swafford.

Swafford said if deputies are aware of a large crowd gathering, they will send officers to that location to make sure nothing dangerous happens.