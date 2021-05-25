North Alabama law enforcement agencies stress vigilance on National Missing Children's Day

It's a great fear for any parent, you're child goes missing.

With Tuesday being National Missing Children's Day, law enforcement agencies in North Alabama want to remind parents about what you can do to make sure you have the right information in case the worst case scenario happens.

"Parents never want to think about being separated from their child it's really their worst nightmare, honestly and it's important to be prepared because things like that unfortunately do happen," said Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur Police Public Information Liaison.

Child I.D. kits are important to fill out and keep in your home. It contains information like your child's fingerprints, medical records and any identifiable information. It also has a DNA sample and place to put a photo.

"A recent photo. Not one that when they were three and now, they are sixteen. You want one that shows what they look like today. Have their fingerprints, so that we can use that to locate them," said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

"When a child goes missing, every second counts honestly. That's why it's so important to have kits like this on hand to help investigators have essential and vital information as soon as possible," said Cardenas-Martinez.

On the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's website, there are about 50 active missing child cases right here in the state. They are someone's daughter, son, grandson or granddaughter. It's a reminder these missing children need our help.

"All across the country, there are families that are missing a loved one. Whether they left on their own, there was an abduction, or they got into some type of social media relationship that led them astray so we know the risks are out there. Just because we've been able to bring everybody home, doesn't mean we always will and that's why it's important parents do their part today before anything ever happens," said Swafford.

You can get one of the kits at the Decatur Police Department any time of the day.

Law enforcement also says it's good to know what your kids are doing online as well as who they are interacting or spending time with.