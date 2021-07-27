Law enforcement gather at Back the Blue BBQ

Law enforcement from across North Alabama gathered at the Back the Blue BBQ event on Tuesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall also attended and spoke. It took place at the Cook Museum of Natural Science.

The Morgan County Sheriff said times are tough when it comes to hiring quality people to join the force. He told me he doesn't know an agency that isn't looking to hire right now.

While departments are looking to hire, they also wanted to celebrate those already working to protect our communities. People from police departments, sheriff's offices and ALEA came to the museum to get to know one another.

"We're celebrating the warriors. We need law enforcement in our community because there is no one that's going to stand between good and evil except law enforcement and that's what we're here for," said Ron Puckett, Morgan County Sheriff.

If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, you can contact your local agency.

Ivey, not backing down when it comes to telling unvaccinated Alabamians to get a COVID vaccine. The governor said she has one message and that message is simple. Alabamians need to go get the vaccine. The governor said the increase in cases is because of the people who are not vaccinated. WAAY 31 also asked the governor about how she feels about masks as our kids go back to school.

"What works is getting the shot. Everything else is temporary, patchwork, it's not effective. We need to prevent the disease from taking hold and you do that by getting the shot," said Ivey. The governor also said there will not be another mask mandate coming from her office.

State officials also weighing in on the importance of the move over law. The move over law was certainly on the minds of those here at the Back the Blue BBQ. Law enforcement from all across North Alabama came together to celebrate men and women who serve and protect our community every day.

Part of that job is pulling people over and putting their own lives at risk if people aren't paying attention out on the roads. While at the event WAAY 31 asked Attorney General, Steve Marshall about any changes to that law after the crashes that happened Monday involving two state troopers. "Want to encourage all the legislature to full examine the injuries that have taken place and do everything that we can to protect officer safety," said Steve Marshall, Alabama Attorney General.