Law enforcement encourages 'Say Something, See Something' rule

Local law enforcement is warning people if they see suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, they should contact police immediately.

This comes one day after officials say a missing 13-year-old girl was found with 24-year-old, Rodrigo Ortega at a home on Joslin Street in Huntsville on Thursday.

Officials say Ortega is now being charged with second degree rape and enticing a child.

People who live near Joslin Street say while they didn't notice anything suspicious, they wish they would have been paying a little more attention to their surroundings.

"I think about it with my daughter," said Madison County resident, Tabatha Castelein.

Tabatha Castelein has family who lives near Joslin Street. She says when she heard the missing 13-year-old was found nearby, it brought back memories.

"I've got a really great friend and my daughter snuck out. She called me up and didn't matter what time it was, she still called me up and i was grateful for it because she was only 13 years old," said Castelein.

She believes if neighbors see anything suspicious, they should tell each other or call police.

"That makes a world of difference. Friends, neighbors. Even if it's nothing, say something. It might make a world of a difference for a child," said Castelein

Investigators say they received tips throughout the day about Ortega and the missing girl. Huntsville Police assisted and spokesperson Michael Johnson stressed the importance of being comfortable to report a possible crime.

"We do get a handful of calls a year about a year about a young person with an adult that looks, now they don't always pan out to be something but we aren't going to criticize citizens for what they perceive to be something suspicious," said Johnson.

People on Joslin Street say it's not hard to pick up the phone.

"Don't be afraid to call somebody for help. Don't interfere with it if you're scared, just call someone, call the cops," said Madison County resident, Robert Castelein.

"It might save people's lives, children, men, women. It doesn't matter. We all need some help," said Castelein.

Huntsville Police say if you notice anything suspicious in your neighborhood, you can call their non-emergency line or 911.

Huntsville Police say suspicious activity could be anything you see out of the ordinary, like an abandoned car or strangers going to and leaving a home.