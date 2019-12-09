Law enforcement discusses the importance of body armor after death of Huntsville police officer

Huntsville Chief of Police Mark McMurray says STAC Agent Billy Clardy III was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Unfortunately law enforcement says that vest doesn’t cover everything.

STAC Agent Billy Clardy III STAC Agent Billy Clardy III

Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie told WAAY 31 news body armor vests do not cover every part of the body.

"It mostly covers just the vital areas, the torso," said Steve Guthrie, Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy.

McMurray said when the shot fired by Lejeromeny Brown hit Clardy, the bullet made its way through the very top of the vest and through his heart.

Guthrie says having a vest is better than not having one at all.

He says the FBI did a study in 2015 showing a law enforcement officer is 14 times more likely to be seriously injured in his or her career without having a vest on.

"These guys come to work and they want to be able to go home to their families and we want to make sure that we give them everything they need to do that," said Guthrie.