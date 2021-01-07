Law enforcement, civilians gather to remember life of DeKalb County Senior Lt. Jeff Bain

Law enforcement from across Alabama gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of DeKalb County Senior Lt. Deputy Jeff Bain.

Bain died Sunday from complications due to coronavirus.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lt. Jeff Bain (Image from CASA of North Sand Mountain Facebook page) DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lt. Jeff Bain (Image from CASA of North Sand Mountain Facebook page)

Right now, the sign outside the fire department in Mentone reads "Thank you for your service Lt. Jeff Bain."

Bain served in the Mentone Police Department, but spent the majority of his three-decade law enforcement career at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Everyone we talked with from his hometown said he was well known and loved in the community. The DeKalb County sheriff described him as the big brother of the sheriff's office and a hero.

"A great community man, great police and a great friend," said Mentone Police Chief Gene McKee. "Jeff was a big brother to anybody and everybody, whether you're an officer or a civilian."

That statement was echoed by Mentone-area fire chief, Joseph Lee.

"We could always count on him if he was there to do the right thing," said Lee.

That love for Bain was shown clearly as a processional full of law enforcement headed through his hometown. The processional had around 100 vehicles, law enforcement and civilian.

Bain is remembered as an accomplished law enforcement professional who was always there when you needed advice, a friend who cared deeply about his community and a husband and father who put his family at the forefront.

"He was a great husband, a great father, a great son...He was great for this community," explained McKee.

Bain's three decades in law enforcement came after his time serving in the United States Army. The DeKalb County Sheriff, Nick Welden, told WAAY 31 that Bain's commitment to law enforcement inspires him and his office to push forward.