Multiple threats reported at Alabama schools; one official says it could be due to pandemic

Across the state of Alabama, there have been multiple school threats recently, with many young children involved. The latest happened just Wednesday, when authorities recovered a gun at a Montgomery junior high school.

WAAY 31 spoke with law enforcement on how they believe the pandemic may be a factor in this.

There have been no active school shooter situations in North Alabama, but there have been several threats just in this week alone. Sheriff's offices are now urging parents to talk with their kids and get them to understand the threats do have consequences.

"It's the parent reinforcing to their kids, if you see something, you need to say something," said Michael Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. "It's the same thing for that teacher in that classroom, saying, 'Hey, guys,' every so often, just to remind them that you're never going to get in trouble for sharing information."

Swafford said almost every time there's a threat made, law enforcement gets ahead of it due to students tipping them off. Luckily, the threats have not led to someone being harmed this year, but Swafford said the increase in threats lately could be a result of the pandemic playing a part in kids' emotional distress.

"We basically lost almost two years of a normal environment for our kids," he said. "From that, it's going to be issues."

Swafford told WAAY 31 he believes a lot of these copycat threats are also coming about because of the fatal school shooting in Michigan last week, and as a father himself, it's rough to bear.

"Just to imagine what those kids that have done something have gone through, made them do that — it breaks all of our hearts," he said.

Swafford also mentioned school resource officers are in schools for a reason. Even though you may not know everything going on, behind the scenes, they're working to keep your children safe, he said. Many schools are also making sure mental health counselors are on staff to handle mental and emotional distress among students.