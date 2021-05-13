Law enforcement agencies in Limestone County reveal memorial for fallen officers

Nine law enforcement officers will be honored forever in a very special way in Limestone County.

The men died while serving Athens and Limestone County.

They served with Athens Police, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Troopers.

The courthouse is bathed in blue light to honor the officers, but the big reveal Thursday night was actually a stone memorial. It's etched with all of the fallen officers' names.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says he hopes this is someplace people will come to remember their sacrifices.

The stone memorial was revealed Thursday night to the public and is erected at the Limestone County Courthouse.

WAAY 31 was told they all died in an honorable way and all while serving the county.

The people in attendance also held a candlelight vigil to show their respect.

Athens Police Officer Trevor Harris says he wants people to know and remember those officers, but also he hopes this will bring some kind of peace to the family and friends they left behind.

"We want to pay special tribute to those that are in attendance tonight who are the family members who were left to carry on. Who were the parents, the brothers, the sisters that were left behind. We thank you. We're thankful to each and every one of you," said Harris.

The memorial sits next to the historic Limestone County bell and the memorial for fallen firefighters. The public can show their respect any time of the day or night.

This event is apart of National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Everyone in attendance said this memorial is very fitting.