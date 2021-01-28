Law enforcement: Muscle Shoals high-speed chase leads to meth, guns

A Muscle Shoals man is facing multiple charges after a Thursday high-speed chase involving the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Muscle Shoals Police Department.

Josh Bailey “was arrested facing multiple misdemeanor charges along with felony charges,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The release does not say what those charges are, only that he was out on bond on previous drug charges and more charges are pending.

It does say Bailey was found with 14 grams of methamphetamine, scales and two loaded handguns.