Law enforcement: Moulton man with 3 pounds of meth arrested in Colbert County

A Moulton man is in the Colbert County Jail after law enforcement says he was found with a package containing 3 pounds of methamphetamine.

James Edward Willard Jr., 51, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force learned a large quantity of meth was to be delivered to a Muscle Shoals residence via a package delivery company.

ALEA says Willard arrived at the residence and took the package.

He was stopped by Alabama State Troopers, Muscle Shoals police and ALEA drug agents. An ALEA K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

ALEA says more charges against Willard may be filed.

ALEA SBI, Colbert County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department all participated in the investigation.