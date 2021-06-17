“'It won’t happen here,’ happens somewhere every day," Law enforcement reminds people to prepare for an active shooting situation

Tuesday's deadly attack at the Albertville fire hydrant factory shows us we all need to be prepared just in case. WAAY 31 spoke to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office about what you should do if you're ever faced with an active shooting situation.

Run, hide, fight; those three things should be going through your head, in that order, if you're ever in an active shooter situation. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said those three things can save people's lives.

“Your main goal is to survive, that’s what we tell people," he said. "Your job in an active shooter situation is to be able to go home and to do that, you have to be prepared to run if it’s available, hide if that’s what you have to do, but in all else, don’t just be killed. You know, fight.”

Mass shootings and active shootings can happen anywhere, at any time. Swafford said people need to build a habit of being aware of their surroundings at all times and to mentally prepare themselves for how they'd respond.

“Have fun, enjoy yourself but at some point, you have to be aware of what’s going on around you and also know how to leave if you have to," he said. "If something were to happen, how would you remove you and your family from the situation.”

Other things to remember:

Keep as much distance as possible from the shooter.

Run from side to side if you're in the shooter's line of sight.

Don't post on social media.

If you're hiding, don't open the door unless it's for law enforcement.

“What we can’t predict is what’s going on in somebody’s head, and that can change at the drop of a hat," said Swafford.

As we saw from Tuesday's attack in Albertville, mass shootings can happen in your own town.

“'It won’t happen here,’ happens somewhere every day," said Swafford.

He stresses the importance of staying aware of your surroundings. If something doesn't seem right, it's better to be safe than sorry.