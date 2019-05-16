Local law enforcement participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics

Local law enforcement raised awareness and money for the Special Olympics. They met at the Madison County Courthouse for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. Officers from the Sheriff's Office, Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff's office ran one mile through downtown.The Torch Run is a fundraiser for the Alabama Special Olympics Summer Games. So far they've raised about $3,000.

"For numerous years law enforcement has worked with Special Olympics to do the torch run and to be involved in Special Olympics. It really touched out heart to go and give back to the community, especially the special needs community and it's just something we really love to do," said Madison County Sheriff's Office Investigator, Kody Locke.

Their largest fundraiser is at the end of the month, called Cops on Top.