Law Enforcement Agencies train for on-the-water situations

Lake Guntersville is best known as a popular spot for boaters and anglers, but it played a different role Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials turned it into a classroom to learn how to respond to issues that may occur out on the water.

It may be too cold Wednesday for some of us to get out on the lake, but it won't be long before these waters will be packed with boats.

That's why public safety agencies are getting an early start on upgrading their skills.

"With the high volume of boat traffic, it’s important that all the officer know the ins and outs of how the waterways work and just make it safer for the public," said Chris Flint, patrolman Guntersville police.

Keeping you safe, out on the water means starting with the basics.

"We do basic boat operations all the way up to maneuvers, enforcement turns, avoidance turns, that kind of stuff," said Wade Fail, instructor AL Boat School.

"Even though I know a lot stuff about the boat operation these guys are a little more technical in what they do and they’ve been able to teach us some specific techniques as far as approaching boats or pulling people out of the water, doing water rescues," said Flint.

Wednesday, law enforcement officers and deputies finished up two days of training on boat operations at Lake Guntersville.

"We get a lot of people from out of the area and we’re starting to put some more time on the water to protect the public," Flint said.

The training ensures officers know how to use their own boats to keep the public safe.

"Numerous boat accidents every year drownings, people out here swimming that have an issue, these guys are going to have to respond to that," said Fail.

The city of Guntersville Police hosted the training. Other agencies included Decatur Police, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, and Guntersville Fire and Rescue.