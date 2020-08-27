Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) - Laura is still a Category 2 hurricane as it moves deeper into Louisiana, six hours after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.

Authorities say it's still a dangerous system. Forecasters predicted an unsurvivable storm surge along a stretch of coastline from Port Arthur, Texas, to points east of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

More than 580,000 residents were ordered to evacuate. Rescuers have to wait for winds to die down before looking for survivors.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says resources are in place to help in the weeks and months ahead.

