Lauderdale county man charged with soliciting teen was out on bond for rape

Lauderdale County investigators are pleading with any potential victims of Stephen McGee to come forward.

Mcegee was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trying to electronically solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual favors.

When McGee was arrested he was out on bond for a 2018 case where he was charged for raping a 15-year-old while she was passed out. The next day he brought her a Plan B pill.

Lauderdale County Investigator James DiStefano, told WAAY31 they already plan to speak with a possible third victim of McGee's and are asking others to come forward.

"I know it can be scary to come forward and tell your story but that's what we're here for. We're here to protect the victims of these kind of crimes," said Distefano.

DiStefano said McGee would use social media to lure his victims in. McGee is being held without bond because his new arrest violated his previous bond conditions from the 2018 rape case.

WAAY31 learned that Senator Cam Ward (R) from Alabaster plans to introduce a bill on the first day of the legislative session that would keep people charged with murder, rape first degree, kidnapping first degree, human trafficking, first degree child molestation, and first degree sexual torture behind bars with no bond until their trial date.

Had this been a law in place McGee couldn't have gotten out of jail to commit more crimes against minors.

Ward said the bill is in light of the Aniah Blanchard and "Cupcake" McKinney case. Two of the suspects arrested in those cases were out on bond for kidnapping.