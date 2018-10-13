Lauderdale county high school football player injured during game

A Lauderdale County High School football player is now recovering at home after getting injured during Friday night's game. Carson Harbin suffered a neck injury and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. School officials told WAAY 31 he also has a bruised spinal cord.

"I'm friends with a lot of guys on the football team. Seeing them out there every Friday, it makes cheering easy and memorable," said Carson Weigart.

Friday night will be a moment cheerleader Carson Weigart will never forget.

"I was distracted and they said Carson's hurt. I remember my head dropping. It was scary and probably the most terrifying thing while we were cheering," Weigart said.

Immediately there was a moment of silence and everyone said a prayer. Weigart said you can't know Carson Harbin without loving him.

"We're all just grateful and blessed that he's doing better and we can all come together for him and his family," Weigart said.

In the 7th grade Harbin and Weigart found out they have the same first name and since then they've been best friends. Harbin has a bruised spinal cord, but right now everyone is praying his spirits will remain high.

"He hypes us up. He's always yelling on the sidelines and he makes you feel like you're a part of something," Weigart said.

"He's the cheerful one. Seeing him get hurt just hurt us. You didn't even have to know him to be upset," said Katie Trousdale

According to the Lauderdale County High School's website, Harbin is a senior and is the outside linebacker.