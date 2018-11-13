Lauderdale Co. woman indicted on charges of sexual torture and sexual assault

A Lauderdale County woman is out of jail after being indicted on charges of sexual torture and sexual assault. Investigators say Sherry White committed the acts against a child younger than 12 years old.

A judge set White's bond at $51,000, which she posted. A grand jury indicted her Friday, and the investigator leading the case said the charges stem from years ago.

The "torture" charge is brought forth when someone uses an object in the crime. One neighbor of White's said he doesn't know her, but he was surprised someone on his street could be accused of something like this.

"I was honestly very surprised. It's a tight knit neighborhood. Everybody pretty well knows everybody, so it's very surprising actually.

White is scheduled to be in court next Monday for arraignment, and a trial date will be set after that.