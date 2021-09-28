Lauderdale County vaccine clinics give out booster shots

Drive-thru vaccine clinics in Lauderdale County are now offering the Pfizer booster shot and third dose, and there is a difference.

They started giving out Pfizer booster and Pfizer third-dose shots Monday. The county's two sites, one at First Baptist Center Star and the other at Cornerstone Church of Christ, are only doing Pfizer shots.

"There's been several people that come by, wanting to know when we were going to start the boosters, and there's been some misinformation about the third shot and boosters," said vaccine project manager, Mike Melton.

Melton said the big difference between the third dose and the booster shot is the times at which they're given. The third shot is for anyone going through cancer treatment, who is HIV positive, or who is an organ donor — in other words, anything that depletes your immune system.

"If you've been diagnosed with some type of immune disorder, that's your criteria for a third shot. But it needs to be given 28 days after your second shot," said Melton.

The booster is a bit different. It's for people 65 and up, anyone with an underlying health condition or a front-line worker.

"It's still got to be six months after their second shot," Melton said.

Troy Butler came to the drive-thru to get his Pfizer booster shot. He said, for him, it's all about convenience.

"That's why I ran down here today," Butler said. "I was sitting at home not doing anything, and it's close by. I only live about 4 miles from here."

Butler said his advice is for anyone who can to get the booster before the holidays.

"Get your booster and take all your vaccines. Protect all of us!" said Butler.

Anyone can come to the drive-thru clinics here in Lauderdale County, including non-residents. The clinics are open on alternating days. Visit the North Alabama Medical Center's Facebook page by clicking here for more information.