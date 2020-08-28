Lauderdale County under tornado warning until 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama...

Until 1100 AM CDT.

At 1035 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pineflat, or near J P Coleman State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lauderdale County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.